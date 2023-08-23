WATCH PM Modi upholds India's pride, doesn't step on Tricolour; SA Prez tramples his flag but then...

At the BRICS Summit, flag of each member country are marked to denote the standing position of the leaders during the group photo. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noticed the Indian flag on the ground and made sure not step on it.

The Indian Prime Minister, instead, promptly picked up the Tricolour and kept it with him.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, had already stepped on his country’s flag, but when he saw PM Modi, he followed his cue.

Immediately, Ramaphosa took his country’s flag and kept it with him.

The video also shows someone coming on the podium to take the flag from Ramaphosa and PM Modi. While the South African President gave his country’s flag, the Indian Prime Minister neatly folded the Tricolour and kept it in the pocket of waist coat instead.

Captivating scenes at #BRICSSummit2023. Each leader’s spot to stand is marked by their respective flag.

Indian PM #NarendraModi makes sure to not step on the Tricolour and immediately keeps it with him. Meanwhile, #SA President #Ramaphosa, who accidentally stepped on his own… pic.twitter.com/iL47IkskUv — Firstpost (@firstpost) August 23, 2023

On the second day of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bi-lateral talks with the South African President.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said during the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening India-South Africa relations.

"Trade, defence and investment linkages featured prominently in our discussions. We will keep working together to strengthen the voice of the Global South as well," PM Modi said.

Had an excellent meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa. We discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening India-South Africa relations. Trade, defence and investment linkages featured prominently in our discussions. We will keep working together to strengthen the voice of… pic.twitter.com/xhxEClr1Dl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023

The BRICS leaders are at Sandton Convention Centre for BRICS Plenary Session, in Johannesburg, South Africa.