WATCH: PM Modi receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour at Admiralty House in Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia ahead of his bilateral meeting with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday.

“Writing new chapters in bilateral partnership. PM Modi received by PM Anthony Albanese in a ceremonial welcome at the historic Admiralty House in Sydney. The two leaders will hold discussions to take forward India-Australia ties,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

PM Modi also signed the visitors’ book at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi in his key address to the Indian diaspora at a community event during his Sydney visit, highlighted “Mutual Trust and Mutual Respect” are the foundation of the close historical ties between India and Australia.

Noting that bilateral ties between India and Australia were earlier seen to be defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry- and then by ‘Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti’ and later ‘Energy, Economy and Education’ emerged as a key component, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he believes the relationship is “beyond this” and “it is mutual trust and mutual respect”.

This is the first time in almost a decade that PM Modi has visited Australia. He last visited Australia in 2014.

During the community event, PM Modi thanked the Indian community for contributing to the growth story of Australia and also deepening India-Australia relations.

He listed out three Cs, Ds, Es and even Ms of India and Australia relations in his rousing speech which was met with cheers and applause by the 20,000-strong crowd at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

“India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and mutual respect. It was once said that India-Oz ties were defined by the 3Cs – Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry, then it was 3Ds – Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti and even by 3Es – Energy, Economy and Education – but the strongest link between our ties is mutual respect and trust,” PM Modi said.

“Our dream is to see India become a developed nation. IMF and the World Bank consider India a bright spot in the global economy,” he further added.

