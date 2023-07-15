WATCH: PM Modi meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his day-long visit to the country.

Earlier today, the prime minister also met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/KPP9RQox7j — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

PM Modi arrived in the United Arabs Emirates after a successful two-day trip to France where both countries inked key deals on defence.

In Abu Dhabi, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also being exchanged between India and UAE in the presence of President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi: Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) being exchanged between India and UAE in the presence of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/4kzefrIUrn — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

In UAE, the prime minister will discuss Energy, food security, and defence with Arab leaders. During his day-long visit, the two strategic partners will also review the progress after they inked a landmark trade agreement.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, “This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!”

