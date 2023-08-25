WATCH: PM Modi meets Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens
Earlier today, Modi met the Indian diaspora in Athens who greeted him outside the airport as well as in Hotel Grande Bretagne
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens pic.twitter.com/YAQ9JEpVQu
— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023
Related Articles
The Indian prime minister is currently holding delegation-level talks with Mitsotakis.
#WATCH | Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi holds delegation-level talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. pic.twitter.com/9ko5Vasw4v
— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023
Earlier today, Modi met the Indian diaspora in Athens who greeted him outside the airport as well as in Hotel Grande Bretagne.
At the hotel, PM Modi interacted with children and their parents. A little girl offered PM Modi a Greek headdress and she also briefly interacted with him showing him a painting she had prepared. The young girl also took a selfie with the Prime Minister.
Modi’s visit marks the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Greece in 40 years.
Before this, Modi met the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou who facilitated him with the guard of honour.
VIDEO | Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou felicitates PM Modi in Athens. pic.twitter.com/R8UWJVkO0I
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2023
Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “Before departing, the PM will interact with the Indian community who are all excited to receive him after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens before meeting Mitsotakis.
Prime Minister Modi met the Greek Prime Minister in New York in September 2019 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.
also read
'India will be in world’s top three economies in coming years': PM Modi's guarantee on Independence Day
PM Modi said the government has taken several steps to tackle corruption, stop leakages and contain inflation
'Khooni khel khela hai': PM Modi slams Trinamool Congress over West Bengal poll violence
PM Modi said that TMC is making the lives of voters a 'hell' by threatening them during elections
BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi announces India's full support for expansion of group
During his speech, PM Modi said that BRICS will become future-ready only when the world's society thinks and prepares itself for the future