WATCH: PM Modi meets Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens pic.twitter.com/YAQ9JEpVQu — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

The Indian prime minister is currently holding delegation-level talks with Mitsotakis.

#WATCH | Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi holds delegation-level talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. pic.twitter.com/9ko5Vasw4v — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

Earlier today, Modi met the Indian diaspora in Athens who greeted him outside the airport as well as in Hotel Grande Bretagne.

At the hotel, PM Modi interacted with children and their parents. A little girl offered PM Modi a Greek headdress and she also briefly interacted with him showing him a painting she had prepared. The young girl also took a selfie with the Prime Minister.

Modi’s visit marks the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Greece in 40 years.

Before this, Modi met the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou who facilitated him with the guard of honour.

VIDEO | Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou felicitates PM Modi in Athens. pic.twitter.com/R8UWJVkO0I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2023

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “Before departing, the PM will interact with the Indian community who are all excited to receive him after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens before meeting Mitsotakis.

Prime Minister Modi met the Greek Prime Minister in New York in September 2019 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.