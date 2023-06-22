WATCH: PM Modi meets Biden at White House, to attend state dinner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of the United States Joe Biden at The White House, in Washington, DC. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/wEr57FS2NX — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Vinay Mohan Kwatra have also accompanied Modi at the White House.

The prime minister will next attend a state dinner with First Lady Jill Biden and President Biden.

According to a White House statement, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will present PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

The president will also gift PM Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography. Jill Biden will gift PM Modi a signed, first edition copy of ‘Collected Poems of Robert Frost’

Earlier today, the prime minister said in a tweet, “Honoured that First Lady joined us in a special event relating to skill development. Skilling is a top priority for India and we are dedicated to creating a proficient workforce that can boost enterprise and value creation.”

Honoured that @FLOTUS @DrBiden joined us in a special event relating to skill development. Skilling is a top priority for India and we are dedicated to creating a proficient workforce that can boost enterprise and value creation. pic.twitter.com/eXibkMme9c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

PM Modi and Jill Biden attended a national science event at the National Science Foundation Headquarters in Alexandria.

Both of them met students from the US and India who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to the economies of the two countries.

“I am very happy that I got to meet these young and creative people right after visiting Washinton DC. With NSF, India is working on a lot of projects. I want to thank First Lady Jill Biden to plan and organise this event. Your life and your achievements are an inspiration for future generations,” Modi said at the event.

Meanwhile, the menu for the State dinner will include Lemon-Dill Yogurt Sauce, Crisped Millet Cakes, Summer Squashes, Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad, Compressed Watermelon, Tangy Avocado Sauce, Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms, Creamy Saffron-infused Risotto, Rose and Cardamom-infused Strawberry Shortcake.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.