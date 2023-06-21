WATCH: PM Modi leaves for Washington DC in second phase of US visit

After an eventful day in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boarded his flight to Washington DC where he will be attending a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Here, the Prime Minister will address a joint meeting of the US Congress.

Members of the Indian diaspora participated in cultural events and performed ‘garba’ outside the hotel where the prime minister will lodge.

Members of the Indian diaspora participate in a cultural event in Washington, DC as they await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

USA: Members of the Indian diaspora perform 'Garba' outside the hotel in Washington DC, where PM Modi is scheduled to arrive today. PM is on a State visit to the USA at the invitation of US President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. He described Yoga as “truly universal” and free from copyrights and patents.