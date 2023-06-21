WATCH: PM Modi leaves for Washington DC in second phase of US visit
Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals
After an eventful day in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boarded his flight to Washington DC where he will be attending a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Here, the Prime Minister will address a joint meeting of the US Congress.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Washington DC, USA
PM is on a State visit to the USA at the invitation of US President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. pic.twitter.com/aF6cmMFob6
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Members of the Indian diaspora participated in cultural events and performed ‘garba’ outside the hotel where the prime minister will lodge.
#WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora participate in a cultural event in Washington, DC as they await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/OT7vyyeTC2
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | USA: Members of the Indian diaspora perform ‘Garba’ outside the hotel in Washington DC, where PM Modi is scheduled to arrive today.
PM is on a State visit to the USA at the invitation of US President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. pic.twitter.com/vhvi7TlhR0
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. He described Yoga as “truly universal” and free from copyrights and patents.
Also, yoga celebrations led by him at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.
The event was attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.
“The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities,” officials said.
At the event, the Indian Prime Minister wore a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers. He thanked people for attending the yoga event in New York.
also read
PM Modi's US visit: Check out dates, events, full schedule here
A State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of PM Modi is scheduled for 22 June. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress
From Tesla to SpaceX, Elon Musk and PM Modi spoke about a lot of things
During his meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, PM Modi and the tech mogul spoke on a lot of things, including clean energy, spirituality, Tesla, and SpaceX. Musk is very enthusiastic about the idea of opening a new Tesla factory for batteries in cars in India
PM Modi to meet CEOs of 20 top US businesses during visit next week
Among the top 20 businesses, Mastercard, Accenture, the Coca-Cola Company, Adobe Systems and Visa will meet the prime minister privately