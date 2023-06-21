World

WATCH: PM Modi leaves for Washington DC in second phase of US visit

Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals

FP Staff June 21, 2023 21:32:29 IST
WATCH: PM Modi leaves for Washington DC in second phase of US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

After an eventful day in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boarded his flight to Washington DC where he will be attending a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Here, the Prime Minister will address a joint meeting of the US Congress.

Members of the Indian diaspora participated in cultural events and performed ‘garba’ outside the hotel where the prime minister will lodge.

Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. He described Yoga as “truly universal” and free from copyrights and patents.

Also, yoga celebrations led by him at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

The event was attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

“The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities,” officials said.

At the event, the Indian Prime Minister wore a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers. He thanked people for attending the yoga event in New York.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 21, 2023 21:52:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

PM Modi's US visit: Check out dates, events, full schedule here
India

PM Modi's US visit: Check out dates, events, full schedule here

A State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of PM Modi is scheduled for 22 June. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress

From Tesla to SpaceX, Elon Musk and PM Modi spoke about a lot of things
World

From Tesla to SpaceX, Elon Musk and PM Modi spoke about a lot of things

During his meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, PM Modi and the tech mogul spoke on a lot of things, including clean energy, spirituality, Tesla, and SpaceX. Musk is very enthusiastic about the idea of opening a new Tesla factory for batteries in cars in India

PM Modi to meet CEOs of 20 top US businesses during visit next week
World

PM Modi to meet CEOs of 20 top US businesses during visit next week

Among the top 20 businesses, Mastercard, Accenture, the Coca-Cola Company, Adobe Systems and Visa will meet the prime minister privately