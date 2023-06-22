WATCH: PM Modi interacts with First Lady Jill Biden at National Science event in Washington DC
PM Modi and Jill Biden attended a national science event at the National Science Foundation Headquarters in Alexandria
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met First Lady Jill Biden shortly after he reached Washington DC in the second leg of his historic US State visit.
PM Modi and Jill Biden attended a national science event at the National Science Foundation Headquarters in Alexandria.
VIDEO | PM Modi interacts with first lady Jill Biden and other dignitaries at National Science Foundation Headquarters in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/59a6eDI9X1
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023
Related Articles
Here, the prime minister will also interact with students.
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was also present at the event.
The First Lady and the PM will meet students from the US and India who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to the economies of the two countries.
This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates.
also read
Two 'rights groups' to screen BBC Modi documentary in Washington ahead of PM's visit
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have invited policy makers, journalists and analysts to a private screening that will be held in Washington on 20 June, two days ahead of PM Modi's official state visit hosted by President Joe Biden
Did Rahul Gandhi visit the White House? If yes, why?
Rahul Gandhi met senior US officials, including Don Lu, assistant secretary of state for South Asia in the State Department, apart from academics, tech experts and think tankers during his visit
WATCH: PM Modi has the ability to transform and popularity to transform, says American investor Ray Dalio
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform," said Dalio