Ayndrila Banerjee June 22, 2023 00:58:38 IST
WATCH: PM Modi interacts with First Lady Jill Biden at National Science event in Washington DC

PM Modi with First Lady Jill Biden. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met First Lady Jill Biden shortly after he reached Washington DC in the second leg of his historic US State visit.

PM Modi and Jill Biden attended a national science event at the National Science Foundation Headquarters in Alexandria.

Here, the prime minister will also interact with students.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was also present at the event.

The First Lady and the PM will meet students from the US and India who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to the economies of the two countries.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates.

Updated Date: June 22, 2023 01:03:57 IST

