WATCH: PM Modi interacts with First Lady Jill Biden at National Science event in Washington DC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met First Lady Jill Biden shortly after he reached Washington DC in the second leg of his historic US State visit.

PM Modi and Jill Biden attended a national science event at the National Science Foundation Headquarters in Alexandria.

VIDEO | PM Modi interacts with first lady Jill Biden and other dignitaries at National Science Foundation Headquarters in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/59a6eDI9X1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023

Here, the prime minister will also interact with students.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was also present at the event.

The First Lady and the PM will meet students from the US and India who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to the economies of the two countries.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates.

