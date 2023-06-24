WATCH: PM Modi holds roundtable meeting with Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo
The Indian prime minister thanked Egypt for setting up the dedicated high-level India Unit and appreciated the government's approach
Soon after landing in Cairo, Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held roundtable meetings with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and other ministers.
The parties talked about deepening trade and economic relations with Egypt.
The meeting was attended by seven members of the Egyptian cabinet and was led by Madbouly.
The Indian prime minister thanked Egypt for setting up the dedicated high-level India Unit and appreciated the government’s approach.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi and Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly hold a roundtable meeting in Cairo pic.twitter.com/pxN5Mczh1X
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023
According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the discussions focused primarily on trade & investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people-to-people ties.
Indian Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte on Friday said for the first time, a roundtable meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Egyptian Prime Minister is taking place.
On Sunday, PM Modi will visit Al-Hakim Mosque. The Prime Minister will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque– a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.
During his Egypt tour, PM Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War.
The visit is of significance as Egypt has traditionally been one of India’s most important trading partners in the African continent. India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in operation since March 1978 and is based on the Most Favored Nation clause, according to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).
Furthermore, India and Egypt share a close political understanding based on a long history of contact and cooperation in bilateral, regional and global issues.
With inputs from agencies
