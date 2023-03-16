Watch: Planes undergo de-icing at Rochester International Airport in New York due to nor’easter

Winter storms can create a difficult situation for flights as well as the airport. This is the time when airport employees come to the rescue and help in making air travel smooth. A video has been shared by NowThis on Twitter where these unsung heroes can be seen de-icing planes at Rochester International Airport. This comes after a nor’easter brought wind and widespread snow to northern New York in the United States. A nor’easter is a storm that moves along the US East Coast and usually has winds that are blowing from the northeast. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of difficult travel conditions on 14 March due to the nor’easter.

The video was captured by Ove Overmyer. He claims to have captured this video on Tuesday morning from the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) in Monroe County. He alerted viewers to give aircraft extra time to de-ice.

Have a look at this video here:

These are the unsung workers who keep flights running during a winter storm. Footage from the tarmac at Greater Rochester International Airport shows airport employees racing to ‘de-ice’ planes as a nor’easter was dumping 2 to 4 inches of snow on upstate NY on March 14. pic.twitter.com/UwyNb7HAc4 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 16, 2023

The video shows how the airport employees rush to de-ice airplanes via sprayers.

The clip received a wide range of reactions in the comment section. A user suggested a safer and quicker method for de-icing. He wrote, “Why don’t they have planes taxi through a rolling structure purposely built like a car wash that could de-ice the plane? Would that not be safer and quicker?”

Why don’t they have planes taxi through a rolling structure purposely built like a car wash that could de-ice the plane ? Would that not be safer and quicker? — 💀 (@jigger_pine) March 16, 2023

A viewer said that this was once her job in Wyoming. While explaining the difficulty of the job, she wrote that she would de-ice one side of the aircraft, then de-ice the next, but the first side would get frozen by the time she de-iced the other one.

This was once my job in Wyoming. Sometimes would deice one side, deice the next, by that time the first side was frozen!! Plane grounded ❄❄❄ — GirlFromWhatcom (@FromWhatcom) March 16, 2023

According to the NWS, Rochester was under a winter weather advisory and was told to anticipate snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches by Wednesday morning. The NWS predicted that the widespread snow in western and north-central New York would last through Tuesday night. The highest accumulations have been anticipated to occur across the higher terrain south of the lakes and Lewis County.

The nor’easter is currently wreaking havoc on parts of the Northeast of the United States by bringing copious amounts of snow, rain, damaging winds, and coastal flooding.

