Watch: Patient plays saxophone during 9-hour brain surgery in Italy

In the history of medical science, doctors have carried out several complex and shocking surgeries that managed to shake people and further leave them confused, owing to the odds of the procedures. However, a recent surgery has recently grabbed the attention of the internet for a very unusual way adopted by doctors during the time. Notably, it was during a brain surgery by a group of doctors in Italy’s Rome city where the patient was made to stay awake during the entire process. However, this is not it. The patient also played saxophone during the 9-hour complex surgery.

In a statement issued by the hospital, the 35-year-old patient, identified as GZ was getting operated on for a brain tumour at Rome’s Paideia International Hospital. He was made to play saxophone for staying awake so that the doctors can ensure that his neurological functions are not being compromised during the surgery.

Surgery leader and neurosurgeon, Dr Christian Brogna while speaking on the same said, “Awake surgery makes it possible to map with extreme precision during surgery the neuronal networks that underlie the various brain functions such as playing, speaking, moving, remembering, and counting.”

Meanwhile, a video of the same has also gone viral on social media where the patient can be seen calmly playing the instrument while the surgeons carry out their tasks.

As we can see the operation is being carried out with utmost care and attention, the patient can also be heard playing several songs including the theme song from the 1970 film Love Story beside the Italian national anthem. People also took to the comment section and shared their views on the same.

A user commented, “When you have to get brain surgery but you still haven’t gotten your 40 hours of practice in”, while another wrote, “I’ve seen this! I read that the brain has no pain receptors so the only anesthesia you need is localized to gain access to the brain through the skull. So neat, huh??”

Notably, the operation was successful and the patient was also discharged a few days after the surgery.

