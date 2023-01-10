Watch: Passengers scared as Russian plane's door opens mid-air

New Delhi: A shocking video surfaced on social media which showed a rear door of a commercial Russian flight opening mid-flight. The cabin depressurized and sucked out the hats and luggage of the passengers onboard.

According to a report in the New York Post, the plane had taken off in minus-41-degree cold from the remote Siberican city of Magan en route to Magadan on Russia’s Pacific coast.

The plane was carrying around 25 people including six crew members. A video shared by one of the passengers showed the open rear door on the plane as a curtain by the open door flapped behind him.

✈️ Nothing unusual: in Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometers An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized – judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened. pic.twitter.com/GdBFdHdRML — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) January 9, 2023

None of the passengers were hurt following the incident. The cabin was then re-pressurised as the plane circled back, successfully landing again in Magan.

Carrier IrAero informed that the opening of the charter flight door occurred at an altitude of 2800-2900 metres. The video of the incident was also shared by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs.

"A hatch of the Russian AN-26-100 plane flying to Magadan opened right in the sky. 25 people were on board. The pilots began landing right away. A new name of Russian roulette - "Russian plane"?" he wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.