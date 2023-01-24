Watch: Parrot creates 'stunning' aerial video after stealing tourist family's GoPro in New Zealand

People visiting tourist destinations often carry equipment such as cameras, tripods, and GoPros to record their special moments with friends and family. Cameras, especially GoPros, have nowadays become an integral part of video recording to capture breathtaking visuals from astonishing heights. With these, people can easily record adventurous sports, aerial visuals, and wide-angle videos that cannot be done with regular cameras. While these cameras are usually remote-controlled, an incident from New Zealand’s South Island shows how a parrot took control and recorded an ‘epic’ video all by itself. The video of the parrot’s getaway is going viral on the internet, grabbing a lot of attention.

The video shared by ‘Now This News’ on their Twitter handle shows how a parrot snatched a family’s GoPro to further launch a flight and record everything below it. As the clip plays, it shows the bird sitting on the railing where the camera was placed. It suddenly pounces on the device and takes it for a ride.

After remaining in the air for a while, the bird later can be seen making a landing and safely placing the camera on the ground, before flying away. The family later retrieved the camera from some rocks. Luckily, the device was in working condition.

According to the post, the incident took place with a family who went to the Fiordland National Park in New Zealand’s South Island and was busy watching the birds when one of them decided to put the GoPro on a railing.

Alex Verhuel, a family member spoke to a local television broadcast and said,

“The luck of him holding it, looking at his body, rather than just up into the sky. They’re fascinating. They just call out to you and follow you and fly around. It’s quite hilarious.”

In the meantime, the video grabbed the attention of several social media users who took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “makes you want to sail through the sky”, while another user commented, “Nice.” The video was originally shared last year but has been gaining traction over time.

