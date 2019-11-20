You are here:
Watch: Pakistani TV reporter's reaction to a photobomber leaves Twitter in splits; video goes viral on social media

  • A video of a Pakistani television journalist is going viral on Twitter for his funny reaction.

  • The unnamed reporter who was visibly irritated with a man who came between him and the camera while he was being filmed has caught many eyeballs on the micro-blogging site.

  • Reporter's reaction made this video go viral on all social media platforms.

A video of a Pakistani television journalist is going viral on Twitter for his funny reaction. The unnamed reporter who was visibly irritated with a man who came between him and the camera while he was being filmed has left Twitter users in splits.

The 11 second video clip shows the reporter speak about a medical campaign initiated by the government. Soon, a man walks between the camera and him, and then momentarily stands there before he is pushed by the reporter—while live on camera. His reaction made this video go viral on all social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

Ever since the video surfaced on Twitter, users couldn’t stop reacting to it.

