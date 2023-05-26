WATCH: Pakistani man records special message for his govt, says 'don't compare yourself with India'

A Pakistani man in a viral video can be seen standing in front of the Harbor bridge in Australia. In the video he gives a special message to the Pakistan government, which thinks that they stand equal to the stature of India.

He said, “Look at the flag you see behind me. This Indian flag has been built on their most famous place, the Harbor Bridge in the city of Sydney, Australia.”

“This is the same flag of India with which we compare ourselves. You look at your position and see where India is. Think for God, not for yourself, think for the country, both the parties,” he added.

The Pakistani man later talked about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Australia trip, and said that the Australian PM Anthony Albanese referred to him as ‘The Boss’ while addressing the gathering of the Indian diaspora.

#WATCH | “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss,” says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney pic.twitter.com/3nwrmjvDaR — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

He then mentioned Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, and said, “Now you think what words are used for you in the whole world.”

People were happy to hear the comments from the Pakistani man. One user wrote, “Proud moment for every Indian.”

Another said, “I’m sure a lot of Pakistanis agree with him.”

With inputs from agencies

