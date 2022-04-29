Watch | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation greeted with chants of 'chor-chor' in Medina

Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb blamed Imran Khan for the incident.

The newly-inducted Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif received an embarrassing welcome in Saudi Arabia’s Medina with chants of “Chor-Chor” purportedly being hurled at his delegation as they were making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi in Medina.

Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb blamed Imran Khan for the incident. In a conversation with The Express Tribune, Aurangzeb said that she would not name the person as she did not want to use the holy land for politics. She added that the person responsible for the incident has "destroyed Pakistani society."

According to reports, the protestors were later arrested for violating the sanctity of the holy site.

In a separate incident, Pakistan's former deputy speaker Qasim Suri was allegedly attacked by supporters of federal minister Shahzain Bugti, shortly after the incident in Medina took place. The clip of the attack was shared by Pakistani journalist Murtaza Ali Shah.

The newly-inducted Pakistani Prime Minister is on a three-day maiden visit to Saudi Arabia, accompanied by a dozen political leaders and officials including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During his visit to Riyadh, Shehbaz Sharif is expected to seek a $3.2 billion package from Saudi Arabia. During Imran Khan's tenure, Saudi Arabia had extended $3 billion in deposits to the country. As per estimates, Pakistan requires $12 billion to come out of its economic crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif, who recently became the Prime Minister of the country following Imran Khan's PTI losing a no-trust motion in Parliament, has serious corruption charges levelled against him, like his brother and former PM Nawaz Sharif.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2019 froze 23 properties that belonged to Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza. The duo was accused of money laundering.