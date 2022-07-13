Watch: Pakistan journalist slaps boy during live broadcast, then justifies it

Reacting to the viral clip of her slapping the boy, the journalist, Maira Hashmi, tweeted stating that the boy was bullying one of the families during the live broadcast and she did not want to tolerate such behaviour

A video of a woman journalist slapping a young boy while reporting has created much buzz on the internet. The woman was reporting on Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan when the incident took place.

Here's what happened:

The journalist was seen surrounded by locals, including children and women. A young boy in white shirt could be seen standing close to her. While she was doing her piece to camera, the boy raised his arm and called for another person. Though his voice was not audible, the gesture clearly irked the journalist who then slapped him.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Well deserved." Another said that the boy probably thought, as the reporter was on camera so she would not react. A user even compared the video with a GIF. "Wow what a slap," commented another.

However, a user even pointed out that the lady overreacted and could have ignored it. He even said that no one knew what the boy actually said.

Soon after the clip went viral, the journalist - Maira Hashmi - tweeted giving an explanation that the boy was bullying one of the families during the live broadcast. She added that she did not want to tolerate the behaviour.

یہ لڑکا انٹرویو کے دوران فیملی کو تنگ کر رہا تھا _جسکی وجہ سے فیملی پریشان ہوگئی تھی__میں نے پہلے پیار سے سمجھایا کے ایسا نہیں کرو مگر سمجھانے کے باوجود یہ لڑکا نہیں سمجھا اور زیادہ ہُلّڑ بازی کررہا تھا_ جس کے بعد مجھے زیب نہیں دیا کہ اسے اور موقع دیکر برداشت کیا جائے ؟ pic.twitter.com/4jmuSsInYg — Maira Hashmi (@MairaHashmi7) July 11, 2022

Reacting to the journalist’s explanation, a user wrote, “No one has a right to touch anyone! You could’ve either recorded what he was doing or could’ve advised him if he still didn’t listen, you could’ve reported him to the respected authorities.”

No one has a right to touch anyone!

You could’ve either recorded what he was doing or could’ve advised him if he still didn’t listen you could’ve reported him to the respected authorities. https://t.co/T8G18P07gl — Mohammad Ameer Hamza  (@mameerhamza_) July 13, 2022

Another user even made an appeal to arrest her for hitting an underage kid and having accepted her crime.

@PresPMLNPunjab @HamzaSS please arrest her . she hits underage kid.

And she confess her crime. https://t.co/o8Ybjt4rOB — Lee Zeo (@Leezeoo) July 12, 2022

"SO WRONG!!! Violence is never an option. Neither for men nor for women. You had the power to do so, so you did it. Don't justify it," wrote a user. Do you think that the journalist's reaction was justified?

