Watch: Pakistan journalist Amin 'interviews' buffalo on Eid-ul-Adha, video goes viral
Hafeez earlier made headlines with a special segment and costume wherein he was dressed as an emperor
Pakistani reporter Amin Hafeez, who is popular for his funny reporting skills, is back again with another hilarious interview on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid.
The entertaining video has been shared by journalist Naila Inayat who captioned the clip with: “Now what is Eid without Amin Hafeez interviewing cattle?”
In the video, Hafeez can be seen asking a few questions to a buffalo, who will be sacrificed for the festival. His first question to the buffalo is, “Lahore kaisa laga aapko? (How did you like Lahore?)”
To which, the poor animal responds with a “moo”. Hafeez again puts up his second question to the buffalo, “Lahore ka khana accha laga ki aapke gaon ka khana accha laga? (Do you like the food in Lahore or the food in your village?)”
The polite buffalo once again acknowledges Hafeez’s question with a “moo”.
Thrilled that the animal answered his questions, the journalist concludes the video by saying “Haan kehti hai Lahore ka khana acha hai (Yes, it likes Lahore’s food)".
Check out the viral video below:
Now what is Eid without Amin Hafeez interviewing cattle.. pic.twitter.com/5r2sfh5Ua7
— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 21, 2021
After being shared online, this viral clip has received plenty of views and comments. This is not the first time Hafeez has grabbed attention. He had earlier made headlines with a special segment and costume wherein he was dressed as an emperor. In the video, he was also seen holding a sword in his hands and reading the news before signing off for Geo News, Lahore.
#Pakistan Famous reporter amin hafeez in action #PTC pic.twitter.com/VJe7VQPJWA — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 14, 2020
