WATCH | 'Pak people say they need leader like Modi... Sydney wants him as permanent PM'

Modi reached Australia on Monday for a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral relations between Sydney and New Delhi

Ayndrila Banerjee May 23, 2023 13:56:41 IST
PM Modi gets a warm welcome by the Indian community in Sydney, Australia. Twitter/@narendramodi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sydney has become a fanfare with several prominent people and the Indian diaspora hailing him as a world leader.

Modi reached Australia on Monday for a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral relations between Sydney and New Delhi. This is the last leg of his three-nation visit. Before this, he went to Japan and Papua New Guinea.

Indian diaspora in Sydney eagerly waited for the prime minister’s arrival.

To welcome the Indian prime minister, recreational aircraft spelled ‘Welcome Modi’ before the community event commenced.

Meanwhile, singer Anup Jalota said, “People love PM Modi. Even Pak loves him. People in Pak say they need a leader like him…People in Sydney have one thing in heart – they want him as permanent PM.”

The Indian diaspora waited for Modi at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. One woman said, “We are all excited to see PM Modi and are waiting for him to arrive. That is the most important thing for us.”

Visuals from the venue where the community event is scheduled to be held showed artists performing Indian traditional dance.

What will Modi do in Australia?

In an exclusive interview with The Australian, PM Modi said that he wants to take relationship with Australia to the “next level”, including closer defence ties to help ensure an “open and free” Indo-Pacific.

He said, “I am not a person who gets satisfied easily”.

“I have seen that Prime Minister Albanese is the same (a person who does not get satisfied easily),” he added.

“I am confident that when we are together again in Sydney, we will get the opportunity to explore how we can take our relations to the next level. Identify new areas of complementariness and can expand our co-operation,” PM Modi said.

Updated Date: May 23, 2023 13:56:41 IST

