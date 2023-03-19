WATCH: PAK Education Minister Rana Tanveer uses one of the worst cuss words at a convocation
Netizens took note of the incident and harshly criticised the education minister for using 'foul' language during the ceremony
New Delhi: During a speech at a convocation at the Government College University (GCU), Lahore, Pakistan’s Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain was seen using inappropriate language.
In a the video that was shared on social media, the minister is heard telling the convocation’s attendees that he once met Rana Iqrar, the vice chancellor of a Faisalabad agriculture university, and telling him that although members of the Rana tribe are regarded as rulers, you (********) work in the agriculture sector.
If you are looking for the shocker of the day then here is Pakistan’s minister for education #PakistanBankrupt pic.twitter.com/N02r2DoOGe
— #SengeSering ས།ཚ། (@SengeHSering) March 18, 2023
Netizens took note of the incident and harshly criticised the education minister for using ‘foul’ language during the ceremony.
The minister later realised his mistake, and said that it was a slip of tongue, and he felt sorry about it.
“Yesterday at GC University Lahore, i had a slip of tongue during my speech. I feel sorry about that and take my words back,” he tweeted.
Yesterday at GC University Lahore, i had a slip of tongue during my speech. I feel sorry about that and take my words back.
— Rana Tanveer Hussain (@RTanveerPMLN) March 18, 2023
Sharing the video, one person wrote, “This is the federal minister of education. Honestly, this government’s share of clowns is impressive.”
Another user wrote, “Here is PDM’s Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer addressing the graduates at the PMAS-Arid Agriculture University convocation. The complete system is rotten to the core.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Even as Pakistan reels under utter poverty, electricity becomes dearer per IMF diktat
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority announced the Pakistan government's decision on imposing surcharge on electricity consumers across the country for four months starting 1 March
Pakistan Economic Crisis: Another inflation bomb hits Pakistanis as fuel prices touch new high
The surge in petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan will directly impact the common people because of an increase in transport costs
Pakistan: Imran Khan in trouble, directly named in 37 cases across country
Out of the total cases, 11 were registered in a single day on 25 May, 2022, while other eight were registered on 26 May