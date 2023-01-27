Celebrating the birthday of a loved one is a very special thing in itself. The moment becomes even more special when someone has attained the age of 100 years. One such beautiful celebration has recently taken place in Italy. A pair of 100-year-old twins have celebrated a joint 200th birthday. Their birthday was attended by their loved ones and even their local mayor. The twins, Francesca and Maria Ricciardi, were born in 1923 and have spent their whole life in Anzano di Puglia. Around 1,200 people live in this small village. In a video, Francesca Ricciardi said that they have 50 grandchildren.

A pair of 100-year-old twins in Italy celebrated a joint ‘200th’ birthday surrounded by loved ones & even their local mayor. Francesca & Maria Ricciardi were both born in 1923, & have lived their entire lives in Anzano di Puglia, a small Italian village of about 1,200 people. pic.twitter.com/CL58OOqnpC — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 27, 2023

In the video, both the sisters can be seen joyously sitting on their couch with a giant cake in front of them. The cake is in the shape of number 200. Lit candles representing the number 200 can also be seen on the top of the beautiful cake. The clip shows how their loved ones are celebrating their birthday. With everyone surrounding the twins and taking their photos, the sisters don’t appear to be less than a celebrity. Everyone can be seen singing “Happy Birthday” and the elderly twins give a cute smile to everyone.

Francesca and Maria can be seen wearing identical red dresses which enhances the similarity in their appearance and makes the clip even more adorable.

These twins are not the only ones who turned 100 years old this year. Recently, this month, British Normandy Memorial wished 100th Birthday to Joe Cattini, D-Day Veteran and Memorial Ambassador. The tweet added, “Thank you Joe for your continued support of the Memorial project. Wishing you a wonderful day of celebrations.”

Happy 100th Birthday to D-Day Veteran and Memorial Ambassador Joe Cattini! Thank you Joe for your continued support of the Memorial project. Wishing you a wonderful day of celebrations. pic.twitter.com/OHElAHFY5l — British Normandy Memorial (@britishmemorial) January 17, 2023

Similarly, Stephanie Miller, host of The Stephanie Miller Show, recently tweeted her photo with her mother, wishing her 100th birthday.

100th Birthday selfie with the best Mom in the world and her 3 daughters! #grateful pic.twitter.com/zB0f05jB7X — Stephanie Miller (@StephMillerShow) January 23, 2023

In the picture, Miller’s mother and her three daughters can be seen joyously posing for a selfie. In the tweet, she called her mother the best mom in the world.

