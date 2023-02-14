It was indeed a ‘golden’ day for thousands last weekend in the town of Golden in Colorado, USA as the city decked up to celebrate one of America’s most popular dog breeds on Saturday, 4 February 2023. On the occasion of National Golden Retrievers Day, the city’s annual “Goldens in Golden” event was held with full vigor and pomp.

Over 1,000 golden retrievers were seen joining in the celebrations with their parents at the Golden Visitors Center. Videos of the ‘golden’ gathering have taken over entire social media showing glimpses of the cute pooches dressed in special looks for the day. While some parents brought their little puppies for the first time, some grown-up dogs were also seen taking part in the event.

The event was all about celebrating golden retrievers with fluff, whipped cream, fun, and photos, and the adorable pooches will definitely make you smile. A video of the same is gaining traction where we can see a lot of golden retrievers gathering down Washington Avenue along with their parents. As the video plays, the cuties can be seen strolling streets while flaunting off their special looks for the day. While there was one ‘Mister steal yo girl’, there was also another donning cool sunglasses along with a scarf. Another retriever was seen dressed in a cute pink frill to look like a ballerina. There was also a ‘hotdog’ and a ‘snowboarder’ on the street.

No doubt the dogs and their parents had a gala time throughout the day. Speaking about the event, there were also several attractions including tasty ‘puppacinos’ for dogs, doggy goody bags, and meet and mingle, among others.

Take a look:

ICYMI: 1,000+ golden retrievers & their families gathered in the town of Golden, Colorado, for the city’s annual ‘Goldens in Golden’ event. Festivities included a pup ‘meet and mingle’ event, with treats, vendors, and photo opportunities. pic.twitter.com/Cb3pORkI8A — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 14, 2023



As soon as the video was posted, many reacted to it with likes and comments. The video has also gained thousands of views so far.

“Golden Retrievers and Golden, Colorado really complement one another! Goldens love our hiking trails and walking paths and enjoy socialising in our dog-friendly beer gardens and patios. After the Goldens in Golden event, we encourage people and their pups to enjoy a Golden day together, and of course, come back throughout the year to enjoy all Golden offers,” People quoted Megan Pinson of Visit Golden as saying.

