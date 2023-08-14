Watch: Outrage among Pakistanis as Burj Khalifa omits Pakistani flag display on Independence Day 2023

A viral video originating from Dubai has captured the profound disappointment and frustration of numerous Pakistani individuals.

Their ire stems from the fact that the Burj Khalifa refrained from illuminating with the Pakistani flag’s vibrant hues precisely at the stroke of midnight on their Independence Day.

In the video footage, a considerable assembly of Pakistani citizens can be observed gathered in proximity to the Burj Khalifa, expectantly anticipating the iconic edifice to radiate the colours emblematic of their national identity.

Contrary to their eager hopes, a surprising turn of events unveiled itself as the world’s loftiest structure remained devoid of any projected display, even minutes after the clock had ticked past the stroke of midnight.

This unexpected turn of events instigated a wave of frustration among the assembled crowd, who subsequently erupted into fervent chants of ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ underscoring their resolute allegiance to their homeland.

Amidst the clamour, a woman purportedly capturing the entire unfolding scenario through her mobile camera can be distinctly heard remarking, “The time is now 12:01 am, and the authorities in Dubai have conveyed that the Burj Khalifa will not illuminate with Pakistan’s national flag. Regrettably, this is where our nation stands.”

She continues, “Despite the spirited rallying of Pakistani nationals present here, the Burj Khalifa remains untouched by the hues of the Pakistani flag. A disheartening occurrence indeed; it appears that a rather cruel jest has been played upon the entirety of the Pakistani populace.”

As the footage continues, the people featured in the video are discernibly crestfallen, dispersing from the locale.

Their anticipation was centred on witnessing the Burj Khalifa bedecked in the colours synonymous with the Pakistani flag, an emblematic gesture intended to kindle their patriotic fervour.

Yet, events took an unexpected and deflating trajectory.