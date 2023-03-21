Watch: Organisation locates and reunites Ukrainian children with their parents 

It has now been more than a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The devastating conflict between the two countries impacted the lives of many innocent families. Children have been separated from their parents in this ongoing war. But thankfully, there is an organisation named “Reunite Ukraine” that has been working tirelessly to reunite Ukrainian parents with their children who got separated from them. It was developed by “Find My Parent” which is a tech organisation created by the parents of abducted children. NowThis shared a CNN’s video of Ukrainian children reuniting with their parents with the help of this organisation. There are still many Ukrainian children who are stuck in the Russian camps.

Have a look at this video here:

This organization is working tirelessly to reunite Ukrainian parents and their kids who were separated due to Russia’s war on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/kI7LYUqhH7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 21, 2023

The video clip starts by introducing Tetyana Vlaiko, a mother who got separated from her daughter Lilia because of the Russia-Ukraine war. According to CNN, they first came across Tetyana Vlaiko in a shelter for displaced families in Kyiv. The news outlet reported that the mothers here got separated from their children due to war.

Vlaiko said that emotions overwhelmed her when Lilia left. She added that when she realised what was happening, it terrified her. Her 11-year-old daughter got stuck in a Russian camp in occupied Crimea. A year ago in Vlaiko’s hometown of Kherson, the Russian occupiers started a campaign to Russify the population, often coercing thousands of parents like Vlaiko to send their children to the Russian camps.

Mykola Kuleba, the founder of Save Ukraine, said, “We provide rescue missions for children who were abducted and are now in Russia Federation and in Crimea.” Kuleba declined to say exactly how the entry to the enemy territory is negotiated.

Towards the end of the video, we can see how parents and their kids are overjoyed with emotions as they see each other. They break down as they hug each other tightly. Vlaiko said that she felt an outburst of emotions as she entered to meet her daughter. In the end, the camp willingly gave up the children. But according to Save Ukraine, hundreds or probably thousands of kids are still left to meet their families.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.