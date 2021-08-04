The primate swatted away the hands of a baby orangutan who wanted a go at them as well

If you think only human beings can be cool and fashionable, think again. Showing off its stylish side, an orangutan has taken social media by storm. In a video that went viral, the animal can be seen donning a pair of sunglasses while fending off her baby’s attempt to try them.

A social media user by the name of Lolita Tetsu shared the video and revealed that she had accidentally dropped her sunglasses in the orangutan enclosure while visiting Taman Safari in Bogor, Indonesia.

What happened next was unexpected. The orangutan walked towards the glasses while holding her baby in one hand. The ape then fiddled with the shades, before managing to put them on perfectly. Another adorable aspect of the video was that the baby orangutan tried to snatch the object from her. But, it was foiled every single time.

The primate later got bored of the sunglasses and threw them out of the enclosure. It was then rewarded by the zookeeper with a snack. Take a look at the viral video here:

The clip left people delighted. Netizens were impressed by the primate’s sense of style, with many praising the orangutan's attempts to accessorise her look. What many found most relatable was the baby’s attempt to try on the shades.

The hilarious video has over 22,000 views on Instagram till now. It was originally shared on TikTok, where it received over 7.7 million views.

Orangutans are found in Borneo and Sumatra and share the majority of their DNA with human beings. It comes as no surprise then that one of them tried to develop a sense of style like humans too.