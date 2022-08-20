The tests have followed an announcement by the regional Chinese government that fishermen should be required to undergo Covid-19 tests for both themselves and the seafood they collect.

When COVID-19 started in 2020, it brought the entire planet to a standstill. Although it is still around, the spread has been curbed to a great extent through vaccinations and appropriate care. China has developed some novel strategies to address the issue as the country is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 infections. Recently, a video that showed Chinese officials expanding using PCR tests on live seafood went viral on social media. The clip was shared by The South China Morning Post, an English-language daily based in Hong Kong, The footage shows Chinese inspectors taking samples for the coronavirus by inserting cotton buds in fish's mouths and swabbing shells of crabs.

Videos of pandemic medical workers giving live seafood PCR tests have gone viral on Chinese social media. pic.twitter.com/C7IJYE7Ses — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 18, 2022



The tests have followed an announcement by the local government. Fishermen should be required to undergo COVID-19 tests for both themselves and the seafood they collect, according to the statement of the Jimei Maritime Pandemic Control committee, as quoted by the South China Morning Post. The actions are in response to concerns that the country's ongoing viral outbreak may become worse as a result of the illegal trafficking in animals.

On Chinese social media, the video quickly gained popularity and sparked an argument. While some people mocked the authorities for testing live seafood, others defended them and claimed that it was for the good of society. Since being posted on Twitter, the video has received more than 300,000 likes so far.

One user wrote, “Seems weird but oh well, there's no other way of knowing without testing. Everybody already knows the animal-human and human-human transmission - don't think it would make the jump to marine life but weirder things have happened. So yeah, test away." Another humorously commented, “What's next? Build quarantine facilities for those fish that tested positive.” One individual marked, “This is beyond insanity.”

On Thursday, China reported 2,678 cases, a fall from the 3,424 cases recorded a day earlier. Notably, this was the worst week for COVID-19 infections since mid-May. Outbreaks in popular tourist destinations like Tibet and Hainan have been a major contributor to the present caseload.

