WATCH: 'Not in bars, clubs... help the soldiers on frontlines': Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy chides citizens

The president underlined that overcoming Russia is a 'shared national objective' and urged for unwavering support from rear cities to be extended to Ukrainian fighters

Abhishek Awasthi Last Updated:August 15, 2023 13:20:23 IST
Ukraine president Vladimir Zelenskyy has expressed his disappointment with people of his country for not displaying enough unity with the soldiers who are risking their lives on the frontlines.

He emphasized that they should not permit their freedom and independence to be seized by external forces.

In his nightly video message on Monday, Zelenskyy stated, “Ukraine is engaged in warfare, and those not directly engaged on the frontlines must contribute to the fight. Not in bars, clubs, or through reckless activities, but by providing tangible assistance to the warriors.”

The president underlined that overcoming Russia is a “shared national objective” and urged for unwavering support from rear cities to be extended to Ukrainian fighters.

“All the nation’s vigor, emotions, and strength must be directed towards the battles that safeguard our state,” he continued.

Zelenskyy’s remarks followed his visit to multiple military units stationed along the Donetsk front, including the controversial ‘Azov’ and ‘Aidar’ units, aimed at bolstering morale and discussing crucial matters such as enhanced leadership and motivation strategies for commanders and personnel.

Earlier this month, Zelensky acknowledged “shocking” corruption exposed during an audit of the nation’s military recruitment centers.

The investigation revealed an extensive plot spanning from Kyiv to 11 other regions, involving the sale of fraudulent medical exemption certificates to Ukrainian men seeking to evade military conscription.

Since the conflict with Russia began in February 2022, Kyiv has conscripted numerous waves of recruits into its armed forces.

By late June, with a considerable number of troops losing their lives in a struggling counteroffensive against Russian forces, recruitment centers in certain regions ceased individual summons and instead issued general mandates for all eligible men to report for duty.

Published on: August 15, 2023 13:20:23 IST

