Watch: No money for tip, please take a slice of pizza from box, customer tells delivery guy

The clip received a mixed reaction on social media with some criticising the customer and others rallying to the customer's defence

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the world, delivery drivers are still working round the clock even after facing numerous problems on daily basis. Even since the COVID-19 crisis has begun, their working hours have increased and they barely get any leaves. In these tough times, some words of appreciation and tips can encourage these delivery guys to keep going.

However, not every customer likes to help delivery drivers by giving them tips and a recent video has ignited a discussion about the tipping culture.

Posted on Tiktok by @ringdoorbell, the video shows an encounter between a delivery guy and a customer who tipped with a pizza slice and not money. As per the description, the clip got recorded on the doorbell camera at the customer's home. It shows that the delivery guy reaches the house and rings the bell after putting the pizza box on the ground.

However, he then notices the sign on the door which reportedly reads, “No money for the tip, please take a slice of pizza”.

"Are you kidding me?" says the delivery guy, who clearly looks annoyed seeing the note.

He then opens the box, picks a pizza slice, takes a bite of it after removing his mask, and then leaves.

Watch the viral video here.

The video has reportedly received more than 8.5 lakh views on TikTok till now. The viral clip is receiving a mixed response from social media users as some of them are not at all happy with the customer's behaviour and are saying that such people shouldn't order food if they can't tip the delivery guy.

On the other hand, a section also came out in the customer's support stating that he/she may not afford to tip and we should also try to understand his/her position as the person offered a pizza slice to the delivery driver.