Watch: NFT artist blows up Lamborghini to protest against crypto investments, to sell wreckage at auction

For the unversed, conceptual art, also termed conceptualism, is an art movement in which the idea behind the work is more important than the actual artwork.

There is a saying that goes, 'art is not a thing but a way how you display'. And, this artist chooses the most peculiar way to attract his audience.

In a bizarre incident, a conceptual artist chose to blow up a Lamborghini that ranged between Rs 3.21 and Rs 4.99 crore. Yes, you read it right. He blew up a Lamborghini Huracan and surprisingly, his efforts did not go in vain.

The used Lamborghini was set on fire to protest against the excesses of crypto capitalism. The artist, who goes by the name Shl0ms, took to social media and informed through a thread that he had blown up a luxury car at an unnamed location in the United States.

On sharing a video of the same, Shl0ms wrote, "I $CAR: + ..".

Shl0ms blew up the car to deliver a "smoldering critique" of crypto’s get-rich-quick culture. The artist has also claimed that this project is planned to serve as a reminder of the underlying technology and revolutionary potential.

Further in the tweet, Shl0ms claimed that he has turned the charred remains of the car into 999 Non-Fungible Token (NFTs). These 999 remains were categorised and have been taped. This footage will now be sold as NFTs that start at around .01 Ether, or around $26 in an auction. The auction will be held later this week.

Only 888 pieces will be auctioned off, while the remaining 111 wreckage have been reserved for an undisclosed buyer. The video of the Lamborghini going up in flames has been widely watched and shared on Twitter with users expressing their views about it.

Reports suggest that the explosion of the car was carried out after two weeks of testing, while a licensed explosives engineer carried out the destruction.