WATCH: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern calls for Iran's expulsion from UN women rights body
'It is not sustainable for a country that continues to so brutally attack the rights of women to belong to a pre-eminent global body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment,' she said
New Delhi: New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has called for the expulsion of Iran from the United Nations Women’s Rights Commission.
“It is not sustainable for a country that continues to so brutally attack the rights of women to belong to a pre-eminent global body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment,” she said.
BREAKING: New Zealand PM calls to expel Iran from UN Women’s Rights Commission. “It is not sustainable for a country that continues to so brutally attack the rights of women to belong to a pre-eminent global body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment.” /1 pic.twitter.com/XQ2tNt8XOG
— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) October 31, 2022
Notably, New Zealand sits on ECOSOC, the UN body with the power to remove Iran from the commission.
This is significant because 🇳🇿 New Zealand sits on ECOSOC, the UN body with the power to remove Iran from the commission. We are now calling on @jacindaardern to initiate the process immediately by introducing the draft resolution prepared by UN Watch: https://t.co/GrqdnTwopy /2 pic.twitter.com/KHMhV1L0Am
— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) October 31, 2022
Iran protests
Protests erupted in Iran erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 16 September. She died in a hospital following her arrest by the controversial morality police which is responsible for upholding Iran’s mandatory hijab law.
Security forces have struggled to contain the protests, which started with women taking to the streets and burning their hijab headscarves and which have evolved into a broader campaign to end the Islamic republic founded in 1979.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Iranian minister Rostam Qasemi called out over holiday images with unveiled girlified in Malaysia
According to a report, the photos were clicked near Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur in 2011, two years after the death of Qasemi's wife. Qasemi is also a top Revolutionary Guards commander
Chants of ‘death to the dictator’ grow louder as Iran protests intensify
The protests in Iran that were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini have now entered the 42nd day. The demonstrations are more powerful than ever and so is the crackdown by Iranian authorities. Thousands of mourners defied heightened security measures as they made their way to Amini’s burial site in
Iran security forces 'open fire' as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini in her hometown
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on 16 September, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic dress code for women