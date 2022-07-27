Watch: New York man travels world with his 3 cats; felines visit Paris, Times Square & Venice

Dan Nguyen, who owns three cats - Sponge Cake, Mocha, and David, usually take his furry trios along with him wherever he travels. Yes, he has been travelling around the world with his three cats

One of the biggest disadvantages of travelling the world is when you have to leave your furry pets behind. It is one of the hardest decisions for pet owners who have to make a difficult choice while travelling. However, a New York lawyer has come up with a solution to the problem.

Dan Nguyen, who owns three cats - Sponge Cake, Mocha, and David, usually take his furry trios along with him wherever he travels. Yes, he has been travelling around the world with his three cats. Ever since Nguyen started travelling with them, he began filming their urban explorations and uploading videos on TikTok and Instagram.

The Instagram account spongecake_thescottishfold is full of heartwarming videos of their journeys. In most of the videos, the furry trio can be seen curiously looking around from Nguyen’s backpack carrier.

Among the many videos, Sponge Cake, Mocha, and David’s visit to Paris, Times Square and Venice has been winning hearts. "Money will return but I will never be in my 30s traveling the world with my cats again," a text on one of the videos read.

Watch it here:

While speaking to the BBC, Nguyen said that he and his wife have taken the felines to 10 places in the United States and Europe. During the initial days of travelling, the cats were carried in bags, but now, they have become comfortable with the noises and people around, he added.

Further in the interaction, the New York lawyer stated that he could not think about travelling without them as they had become like family to him. He further mentioned that whenever he has to travel for a vacation - they (Nguyen and his wife) go to the airport and walk through the process of carrying pets. He also added that Venice has become his pets’ favourite destination, so far.

