Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s obsession with space and planet Mars is no secret at all. And to achieve his goals, the Tesla CEO had launched the private company SpaceX in 2002. However there was a time when the private space company was almost broke and Musk did not have any clue about how to restore it back to life.

During that time, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) came to Musk's rescue and helped SpaceX with a $1.5 billion contract. The tech tycoon revealed this in an interview.

A small clip from the interview was recently shared by a Twitter account Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley. In the video, Musk recollects the moment he received a phone call from NASA informing him that his company SpaceX has won a $1.5 billion contract.

While explaining his excitement, a teary-eyed Musk said, “I couldn’t even hold the components. I just blurted out ‘I love you guys’”.

Following this, the interviewer asked him, “They saved you?” to which he replied, “Yeah, they did”.

Watch the video below:

.@nasa called @elonmusk and told them that they had won the $1.5B contract. @elonmusk response “I love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/iKKc4UVvvV — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 4, 2021

As the video caught everyone’s attention, along with 2,20,000 views, even Musk responded to the clip in a series of tweets. Replying to the viral post, he first wrote it's true. He then expressed himself saying he loves NASA and always has. Finally, in his third tweet, the tech billionaire asserted that he wanted to thank those in government who fight hard for the right thing to happen. Check out all the tweets below:

I do love NASA, always have — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

SpaceX was reportedly going through a difficult patch between 2006 and 2008. During that time, three launches of the Falcon 1 rocket had failed before the fourth succeeded in September 2008.

Musk founded the space transportation services and communications company in the year 2002. He aims to reduce space transportation costs and be able to colonise planet Mars one day.