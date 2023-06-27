WATCH: Muslim student refuses to shake hands with female principal on 'religious grounds' in Norway

In a viral video, a high school student in Norway reportedly refused to shake hands with the female principal during the graduation ceremony on “religious grounds”.

The video has been shared by journalist Rakesh Krishnan Simha on Twitter.

“Harmful student graduating from school in Norway refuses to shake hands with his female high school principal on religious grounds. These Harmfuls have no problem committing taharrush and rape of European women but shaking a woman’s hand is haram?”

In the video, the school principal can be heard saying, “You live in Norway. If you want to succeed here you will have to work with women and shake hands with them.”

Harmful student graduating from school in Norway refuses to shake hands with his female high school principal on religious grounds. These Harmfuls have no problem committing taharrush and rape of European women but shaking a woman's hand is haram? Good to see the principal not… pic.twitter.com/Qhf22UxbR9 — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) June 26, 2023

“Good to see the principal not letting this pass. She tries to forcibly shake his hands: “You live in Norway. If you want to succeed here you will have to work with women and shake hands with them. Is this a case of too little, too late? Woke Norwegians allowed hundreds of thousands of Harmfuls to enter their country and now are faced with high crime rates, terrorism, unsafe cities, unemployment doles. And still Norway won’t learn. Instead of focusing on jehad and the virus within, they believe Russia is the enemy and are pouring billions of dollars and weapons into Ukraine. Harmful immigrants are Europe’s karma,” Simha wrote.

The video has received over 1,08,000 views so far.

