Watch: Monster crab breaks golf club into half during game in Christmas Island

A monster crab shocked a group of golfers in Australia who were at a game on Christmas Island, which lies 1500km west of the Australian mainland. To everyone’s surprise, the huge crab not only joined them for a round but also broke one of their clubs into half.

A hair-raising footage has captured the enormous crab breaking the golf club effortlessly. The video, which is now going viral, was shared on social website Reddit on Sunday (2 January). Since being shared, it has grabbed the attention of social media users and has been making headlines across the world.

According to news.com.au, a local from Christmas Island identified as Paul Buhner said that he and his friends came across this gigantic crab in October 2020. He said he was surprised that the video has gone viral now.

In the video, the massive crab is seen clutching on to a golf club. Then a man, named AI, friend of Buhner, tries to remove the crab from the club. It, however, continues to maintain a death grip on it and ends up breaking it into half. Watch it here:

Sharing the video on YouTube, Kerry Buhner, informed that her husband filmed this amazing sight during Friday Men's Golf on Christmas Island in 2020.

The large crab seen in the video is known as coconut crab, robber crab or palm thief. It is the largest terrestrial arthropod in the world and it can grow up to three-feet and three-inches in width. Interestingly, these coconut crabs can live up to the age of 50 years and weigh more than four kilograms.

According to Parks Australia reports, these extraordinary crabs are colloquially called robber crabs as they have a habit of carrying or running away with any foreign items they come across. Notably, these crabs are fond of shiny objects.