WATCH: Money heist at Chilean airport foiled after fatal encounter; two dead

Chile: An attempted heist of more than $32 million in cash from a plane departing from Miami resulted in the deaths of two people following a shootout at the airport in Chile’s capital, authorities reported on Thursday.

According to reports, around ten heavily armed robbers managed to get past security to the runway at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport on Wednesday, killing a security guard and an alleged robber.

According to interior undersecretary Manuel Monsalve, the robbers attempted to steal $32.5 million (£27.4 million) in cash from a LATAM Airlines plane as it was being transferred to an armoured truck.

Following that, a shootout broke out between the would-be robbers and security personnel, resulting in the deaths of a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) employee and an alleged assailant.

Two burned vehicles were later discovered close by prompting officers to believe that other robbers fled the scene.

The alleged assailants were “highly organised” and “very armed,” Mr. Monsalve said, adding that the brave action by the DGAC officials prevented the robbery.

A Delta plane that was parked next to the LATAM aircraft that was attacked looked to have bullet holes in video that was posted on social media.

A different clip seems to have caught the shoot-out at a point when several shots could be heard.

A failed ‘Goodfellas’ style heist has left two dead at Santiago International Airport in #Chile after a shootout with security guards. Thieves allegedly tried to steal $32M. https://t.co/NbgpZ6GXA0 pic.twitter.com/fz5y4MnQWW — Aaron Hudson (@AaronHudsonUK) March 9, 2023

There was “no risk” to the passengers, according to DGAC chief Raul Jorquera.

A number of South American institutions would receive the $32.5 million that was being transferred to an armoured truck.

The attempted heist, according to Mr. Jorquera “will certainly prompt us to revise necessary processes and protocols. It makes us reconsider a lot of things “.

Reports claim, it’s not the first time the Chilean airport has been attacked.

Approximately $15 million (£12.6 million) was stolen from an airport warehouse in 2020, six years after a comparable $10 million (£8.4 million) heist.

In a speech on Wednesday, President Gabriel Boric condemned the latest heist, saying that “when there’s insecurity, everything else wobbles”.

According to recent polls, a rise in violent crime may be to blame for Mr. Boric’s declining popularity.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.