Watch: Mob of kangaroos interrupt football match in Australia

A large group of kangaroos recently barged in during a soccer match in Canberra, Australia. The game was taking place at Greenway Enclosed Oval between local teams Tuggeranong United and Wagga City Wanderers on 15 May. During the Capital Premier League clash, the pitch was suddenly invaded by kangaroos, leading to the match being stopped for a while.

In a video of the incident, the kangaroos can be seen hopping on the field while players are busy trying to pass the ball around. Many of the animals were caught running across the field while dodging the players and the ball.

Amid all the chaos, the ground's security guards were unable to drive away the kangaroos, leading to the football player pausing their match till the animals left. The video was shared by news organisation NowThis who further informed that after a brief interruption, the match resumed without any issue.

A mob of kangaroos got onto the field during a soccer match in Canberra, Australia. After a brief interruption, the match quickly resumed with no issue. pic.twitter.com/pJdEV1grJG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 19, 2022

Since being shared on social media, the video has collected more than 24,000 views. Many social media users commented that it was not a new sight for Australians. Others shared their own personal stories when they saw animals wandering into a sporting event.

There have been many instances where kangaroos have halted a match. In June 2018, a kangaroo grabbed attention after sneaking inside the football pitch at a women's premier league fixture. The game, which was taking place between Canberra Football Club and Belconnen United Blue Devils in the Australian Capital Territory, was halted for nearly 20 minutes due to the kangaroo. The animal was caught jumping fences, running around the pitch, and also lying down in the penalty box, leaving players, spectators and staff members amazed.

A brief summary of why the second half was delayed today at Deakin, between @BLUE_DEVILSFC & @CanberraFC1 .

@BarTVsports pic.twitter.com/86mypdYf3B — CapitalFootball (@CapitalFootball) June 24, 2018

In July 2020, a video went viral wherein two kangaroos were seen hopping around a field while dodging the players at a community football match in in New South Wales.

"Put him in the ruck!" Community footy is back in New South Wales and the locals are...jumping...for joy #AFL : Sharri Castellari pic.twitter.com/dNA0VMMZC4 — AFL (@AFL) July 18, 2020

