Watch: Men rescue old couple from burning car in East County San Diego; netizens call them heroes

A quick and timely rescue in East County San Diego has caught the attention on social media. A group of men termed as Good Samaritans is being lauded for their effort after they rescued an old couple from a burning vehicle.

The video captured the moments where people who were passing by rushed, helped and rescued a couple from a burning car. The men in the video, who are risking their own lives, are seen running to save a man and woman who are reportedly in their 90s.

The horrifying incident took place just on Monday, 6 September on westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in Lakeside in East County San Diego, according to cbs8.com report. The rescue was captured on camera and posted online by San Diego County’s fire department.

In a video, the group of men can be seen pulling out the elderly couple as the fire blazes higher and stronger. As per the first responders, the passers-by saw the fire from a distance while driving along Interstate 8. On reaching close to the burning car, the men jumped into action and rescued the couple. “Is somebody in there?” can be heard in the beginning of the video. In the footage strong flames can be seen engulfing the trunk of the car. Seconds later, a bystander can be seen rushing towards it and then drags out an old man from the driver seat to safety. Further in the video, another passerby was seen pulling out an old woman from the passenger’s seat. There were around five people who were seen helping the pair. The clip was recorded by a woman identified as Marie Macrorie, who was passing by at that moment. Later on, the Lakeside Fire Protection District took to its social media handle and informed that the fire extended into the vegetation but was quickly contained by concerned officials. The fire ultimately destroyed the whole vehicle but a serious accident was prevented, the publication reported.

5 Good Samaritans from the @eastcountytlc pull a couple in their 90s from Phoenix out of their burning car on I-8 to safety on #LaborDay. The elderly couple is recovering from burns in the hospital along with 1 of the Good Samaritans who got burned on his arm. @CBS8 @LakesideFire pic.twitter.com/fDvePzB1A5 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) September 8, 2021

Further, the law enforcement agency claimed that the elderly couple and one Samaritan from the group have been taken to the hospital with burn injuries. They are expected to recover soon. Reports state that the group of men are all from the East County Transitional Living Center in El Cajon. They were travelling together when they saw the car on fire.