World

WATCH: Massive blasts rock Russian military base after Ukraine rocket strike

In response to this incident, Russia fired a missile at the city of Lviv in western Ukraine. Two people were killed while four people were injured in this attack

Ajeyo Basu Last Updated:July 06, 2023 21:18:24 IST
WATCH: Massive blasts rock Russian military base after Ukraine rocket strike

The attack caused a series explosion that continued for about two minutes Image Courtesy Reuters

Ukraine has attacked the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Makivka. Two rockets were fired during this attack which destroyed the oil and weapons depots.

The attack caused a series explosion that continued for about two minutes. According to reports, the Ukrainian army used HIMRAS rockets acquired from the US.

Related Articles

Ukraine

Ukraine signals main push in counteroffensive is yet to come

Ukraine

EU leaders push to fund Ukraine with proceeds from Russia's frozen assets

The initial explosions were due to the fire in the arms depot. After a while there was another big explosion. This blast was due to the explosion in the oil depot. After the explosion, a mushroom of fire was formed in the air.
The shockwaves of the blasts were felt over a large area.

Electricity supply in the surrounding area was disrupted. After this, small explosions kept happening at the place of explosion for a long time.

In response to this incident, Russia fired a missile at the city of Lviv in western Ukraine. Two people were killed while four people were injured in this attack.

Published on: July 06, 2023 21:18:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

Thwarted bid to assassinate Crimea governor, claims Russian agency
World

Thwarted bid to assassinate Crimea governor, claims Russian agency

The FSB said in their statement that the detained individual was "a Russian national born in 1988 who had been recruited by officers of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU)"

Russia alleges assassination bid on Moscow-installed Crimea head, suspect arrested
World

Russia alleges assassination bid on Moscow-installed Crimea head, suspect arrested

"An assassination attempt organised by Ukraine's special services targeting the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, was foiled," Russian state-run agency TASS reported, citing an FSB statement

Ukraine counteroffensive creeps ahead, measured in blood
World

Ukraine counteroffensive creeps ahead, measured in blood

After pushing Russian forces out of northern regions last year, Ukraine took steps to tighten the defense of its border with Belarus, a close ally of Russia