WATCH: Massive blasts rock Russian military base after Ukraine rocket strike

Ukraine has attacked the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Makivka. Two rockets were fired during this attack which destroyed the oil and weapons depots.

The attack caused a series explosion that continued for about two minutes. According to reports, the Ukrainian army used HIMRAS rockets acquired from the US.

Something very large, very explosivee and very Russian blew up in Russian-occupied #Makivka, Donetsk Oblast, earlier this evening. The cause is unknown but it is definitely an ammunition dump.#OSINT #UkraineRussiaWar️ #UkraineWar #Ukraine #Counteroffensive pic.twitter.com/ePqUAocgs2 — OSINT (Uri) 🇺🇦 (@UKikaski) July 4, 2023

The initial explosions were due to the fire in the arms depot. After a while there was another big explosion. This blast was due to the explosion in the oil depot. After the explosion, a mushroom of fire was formed in the air.

The shockwaves of the blasts were felt over a large area.

Electricity supply in the surrounding area was disrupted. After this, small explosions kept happening at the place of explosion for a long time.

In response to this incident, Russia fired a missile at the city of Lviv in western Ukraine. Two people were killed while four people were injured in this attack.