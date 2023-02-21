WATCH: Massive blast hits Kabul mosque, sparks tension in Afghanistan
Kabul's police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told the media that a bomb blast struck a vehicle in the capital Afghanistan's capital, adding that there were no casualties
Kabul: Afghanistan’s capital Kabul was shaken by yet another explosion on Tuesday. A blast took place near the Ziyarat Mazjid Abul Fazl Shrine in central Kabul.
According to media reports, there has been no information about casualties or possible damages from the explosion yet.
دا د کابل په زړه کې د یوې چاودنې ویډیو ده .
امنیت هم په دا ډول شوو .
یو پوډریان درپاتې دي بس اخوا دېخوا یې سره کش او راکش کوي . pic.twitter.com/U96oVvgHuX
— Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) February 21, 2023
The blast took place on the second street of Kart-e- Naw, PD 8, Kabul.
#Kabul around 10:30 a.m (local time), a sticky bomb on a car in the second district of Kabul city was detonated. pic.twitter.com/pTW0f781Mg
— Nasser Waziri (@NasserWaziri) February 21, 2023
Kabul's police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told the media that a bomb blast struck a vehicle in the capital Afghanistan's capital, adding that there were no casualties.
also read
Taliban Divided: Interior Min says Afghanistan in “intolerable” state, spokesperson rebuts
Haqqani’s comments came amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover in 2021. Last year in December, the hard-line group banned university education for women in Afghanistan, apart from other obscurantist moves to curb natural freedoms of the people
8 former BBC journalists may be evacuated to UK after winning case against British government
All eight journalists have worked for several years for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Afghanistan, prior to the current Taliban regime. Some of them had also worked more directly with the British government on projects, including democracy and media training
Afghanistan Famine: Millions of Afghans may starve to death, warns UN
With Afghanistan facing a severe humanitarian crisis amid ongoing political chaos and an unstable security situation under the Taliban regime, the United Nations (UN) has warned that two-thirds of the Afghan population are facing extreme hunger and are in urgent need of aid