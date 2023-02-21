World

WATCH: Massive blast hits Kabul mosque, sparks tension in Afghanistan

Kabul's police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told the media that a bomb blast struck a vehicle in the capital Afghanistan's capital, adding that there were no casualties

FP Staff February 21, 2023 18:36:20 IST
WATCH: Massive blast hits Kabul mosque, sparks tension in Afghanistan

Kabul's police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told the media that a bomb blast struck a vehicle in the capital Afghanistan's capital, adding that there were no casualties Image Courtesy AFP

Kabul: Afghanistan’s capital Kabul was shaken by yet another explosion on Tuesday. A blast took place near the Ziyarat Mazjid Abul Fazl Shrine in central Kabul.

According to media reports, there has been no information about casualties or possible damages from the explosion yet.

The blast took place on the second street of Kart-e- Naw, PD 8, Kabul.

Kabul's police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told the media that a bomb blast struck a vehicle in the capital Afghanistan's capital, adding that there were no casualties.

Updated Date: February 21, 2023 18:40:59 IST

TAGS:

also read

Taliban Divided: Interior Min says Afghanistan in “intolerable” state, spokesperson rebuts
World

Taliban Divided: Interior Min says Afghanistan in “intolerable” state, spokesperson rebuts

Haqqani’s comments came amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover in 2021. Last year in December, the hard-line group banned university education for women in Afghanistan, apart from other obscurantist moves to curb natural freedoms of the people

8 former BBC journalists may be evacuated to UK after winning case against British government
World

8 former BBC journalists may be evacuated to UK after winning case against British government

All eight journalists have worked for several years for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Afghanistan, prior to the current Taliban regime. Some of them had also worked more directly with the British government on projects, including democracy and media training

Afghanistan Famine: Millions of Afghans may starve to death, warns UN
World

Afghanistan Famine: Millions of Afghans may starve to death, warns UN

With Afghanistan facing a severe humanitarian crisis amid ongoing political chaos and an unstable security situation under the Taliban regime, the United Nations (UN) has warned that two-thirds of the Afghan population are facing extreme hunger and are in urgent need of aid