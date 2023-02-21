WATCH: Massive blast hits Kabul mosque, sparks tension in Afghanistan

Kabul: Afghanistan’s capital Kabul was shaken by yet another explosion on Tuesday. A blast took place near the Ziyarat Mazjid Abul Fazl Shrine in central Kabul.

According to media reports, there has been no information about casualties or possible damages from the explosion yet.

دا د کابل په زړه کې د یوې چاودنې ویډیو ده .

امنیت هم په دا ډول شوو .

یو پوډریان درپاتې دي بس اخوا دېخوا یې سره کش او راکش کوي . pic.twitter.com/U96oVvgHuX — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) February 21, 2023

The blast took place on the second street of Kart-e- Naw, PD 8, Kabul.

#Kabul around 10:30 a.m (local time), a sticky bomb on a car in the second district of Kabul city was detonated. pic.twitter.com/pTW0f781Mg — Nasser Waziri (@NasserWaziri) February 21, 2023

Kabul's police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told the media that a bomb blast struck a vehicle in the capital Afghanistan's capital, adding that there were no casualties.