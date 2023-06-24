WATCH: Mary Millben sings India's National Anthem, touches PM Narendra Modi’s feet

Singer Mary Millben touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet and took his blessings after singing India’s National Anthem at an event.

#WATCH | Award-winning international singer Mary Millben performs the National Anthem of India at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/kBYkrnsu0N — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

PM Modi was in the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Millben sang the National Anthem of India at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington.

Sharing a video on Twitter, BJP’s Amit Malviya wrote, “American singer Mary Milliben, after singing India’s national anthem, touches Prime Minister Modi’s feet… Earlier Prime Minister of PNG, in a moving gesture, had bowed down in reverence. The world respects PM Modi’s powerful spiritual aura and rootedness in Indian values and culture…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his US State Visit during which he held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress.

His visit to the US started in New York, where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21. Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden.

The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by Modi’s address to Congress and a State Dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

