Watch| Man solves Rubik’s cube in 1.26 seconds through 'trick', internet reacts

According to Guinness World Records, the world record of solving the puzzle was created at Wuhu Open 2018 by a relatively-unknown speedcuber named Yusheng Du in 3.47 seconds. This is currently the official record for the fastest time to solve the complex cube.

A Rubik’s cube artist grabbed everyone’s attention on social media after he managed to solve the complex puzzle in just one second. Yes, you read that right!

A person who goes by the name of Hyde posted a video of the event where he did the unthinkable through a carefully crafted trick.

Social media users have been appreciating the artist for achieving this as the artist completes the Rubik’s cube puzzle in the blink of an eye. He posted a video of the same on his Instagram account.

Take a look:

“Rubik’s Cube World Record - 1.26 Seconds #rubikscube#cubodirubik#record,” the video was captioned. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "I feel like this could ve done in half a second tbh." "Omg! this is soooo real... 100%real no," commented another. A third was unable to believe what he had just seen. Users even pointed out that there must be some trick involved in the video. However, to explain the trick the artist posted another video. Have a look at it here:

To this, a social media user reacted by saying that the cube needed to be shuffled properly while another pointed out that just the last two rotates of the cube were pending. A third user said that the cube was already 99% solved.

Atharva R Bhat, an 8-year-old from Bengaluru, had made a world record after he solved three Rubik's cubes using his hands and feet. He had taken 1 minute and 29.97 seconds as he created the record on 9 December 2020.