WATCH: Man pours yoghurt on Iranian women for not wearing hijab

Tehran: A video of a man attacking two women with yoghurt for not wearing the mandatory hijab in Iran has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the two women entered a local shop following which a man engages in a verbal altercation with the women. The man can then be seen assaulting the two women by pouring in what appears to be yoghurt.

Later, the man is apprehended by the shopkeeper and pushed out of the store.

Watch the video here:

You may have seen this video of a man in a corner shop in Iran pouring yoghurt over the heads of two women who weren’t covering their hair. The man has been arrested for “disturbing public order” & the two women have been detained for showing their hair.pic.twitter.com/GX89hL6dZo — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) April 1, 2023

Iranian authorities ordered the arrest of two women, the judiciary said Saturday, after a viral video appeared to show them being attacked by a man for not wearing the hijab.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant against the man “on charges of committing an insulting act and disturbance of order”, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

But it added arrest warrants were also issued for the two women for “committing a forbidden act” by removing their headscarves.

“Necessary notices have been issued to the owner of the shop where this happened in order to comply with legal and Sharia principles according to the regulations,” it added.

It comes after the death in custody of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini in September sparked months of protests after the 22-year-old’s arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.

Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what Iranian officials described as “riots” fomented by Israel and the West.

On Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated calls affirming that Iranian women should wear the hijab as a “religious necessity”.

“Hijab is a legal matter and adherence to it is obligatory,” he said.

In late March, the head of the judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said “removing hijab amounts to enmity towards values and people who commit such abnormality will be punished”.

With inputs from AFP

