Watch: Man miraculously escapes pole falling on Audi

What you are about to witness will make you start believing in miracles. Recently, a video was shared on Twitter by an account named ‘Cheating Death’. In this video, a very large and heavy steel pole falls on a white Audi car, completely crushing the vehicle. You might be wondering, no one can survive this right? Well, you guessed wrong! The driver of the Audi actually survived the incident and got out without sustaining any injuries. Talk about a lucky escape. Even the passersby on the road seem completely shocked by the incident.

In the video, just as a white Audi car was moving ahead, a heavy steel pole falls on the vehicle, almost destroying it. Seeing the horrific incident, all other cars on the road also come to a halt. People seem worried whether the driver of the Audi has survived the accident. To everyone's surprise, the man can be seen getting out of his car’s roof top completely fine. He does not appear to have sustained any injuries either. The unbelievable footage was posted with the caption "Impossible escape".

Have a look at this shocking video:

This video has collected more than 1.6 lakh views and several funny reactions. For example, one user wrote, “Buy German. There is a good reason for it.”.

Another commented, “Looks like the other driver asked if it was going to take long.”.

“Wow. So lucky. This is why we should always make sure that our car insurance is up to date," joked a third user.

A few people joked, “If I was him, I would have invested in Lottery... And easily won too!!”.

Echoing the remark, another user wrote, “You kind sir are indeed blessed. Buy a whole bunch of lottery tickets!”.

One individual reacted with an inspirational thought in the comments section. “Close one. Not your time to go, bro. Enjoy and appreciate life.”

While browsing through social media, sometimes we stumble upon such content that makes us say, “Am I on the weird side of the internet again?” You must have seen strange occurrences in your life as well, but miracles like these are just beyond rare.

What are your thoughts on the video?

