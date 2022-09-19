Many people pointed out that this umbrella is only useful during a light rain, and not during heavy winds and rain

When you are a creative person, then sky is the limit. The innovative mind of humans can result in the invention of so many useful things. We needed to transport goods easily, so we came up with wheels. We needed to travel large distances fast, so the aircraft was invented. Whenever there has been a need, humans have almost always come up with a solution. This fact has been reaffirmed in a viral video in which a man makes a wearable umbrella using two hangers. He applies the hangers on the stick of the umbrella using tape. He then easily wears it like a bag, takes his belongings, and starts walking.

The video was originally shared by an account named DJ Neel on Twitter with the caption, “Apun ko bhi aisa chattri maangta. (I also want such an umbrella.)”.

Watch the clip here:

Apun ko bhi aisa chattri maangta pic.twitter.com/UXMM4baQD6 — DJ Neel (@Djneel33) September 16, 2022

This video was later shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with the caption, “Now that's useful engineering!”.

While a lot of people appreciated the man’s innovation, some people also complimented his dressing style in the comment section.

“I love the style as well. A blazer with a half pant! Mast combination hai. (It’s an amazing combination),” a user commented.

I love the style as well ... A blazer with a half pant !!! Mast combination hai !!! — suresh ~ सुरेश (@sureshbhatt6) September 18, 2022

There were also some people who were telling new creative ways to use the umbrella.

An account wrote, “The hooks of the hangers can be used for hanging the bag he is holding in his hand as well.”

He can use the hooks of the hangers as well. To hang the bag he is holding in hand — Kiran (@Kjeet978) September 18, 2022

Many people pointed out that this umbrella is only useful during a light rain, and not during heavy winds and rain.

“In Mumbai, this is going to be very useless. Holding onto an umbrella is a real struggle there,” a person said.

Gonna be so useless in Mumbai though…holding onto umbrella is a real struggle — BadWolf  (@BadWolf_Blue) September 18, 2022

A user commented, “Sir, this will only be beneficial in drizzle and light rain. It can be dangerous to wear this in heavy windy rains.”

Sir, This will work only in drizzle and light rain. Wearing this in heavy windy rains can be dangerous. — vijay kumar (@vijayku30632076) September 18, 2022

Many people were greatly impressed by the modified umbrella.

“This is called the innovation at its finest,” a person wrote.

Innovation at its best. — Rahul Shariff (@rahulshariff) September 18, 2022

An account commented, “This is really impressive.”

Really impressive! — Abhi Chakraborty (@chkabhi) September 18, 2022

“Necessity is the mother of all inventions,” a user wrote.

Necessity the mother of all inventions — ZAIN MERCHANT (@zainmerchant) September 18, 2022

The video has currently more than 150,000 views and 5,543 likes.

