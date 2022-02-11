Watch: Man left dangling on paraglider with bare hands; check viral video here

The clip went viral on social media with many people being horrified by the 30-second video

Paragliding is a dream come true for many people. Several individuals chase the adrenaline rush that comes from the adventure sport. However, for one man in Chile, the experience turned nightmarish as he was left, quite literally, hanging for his life.

A video of the hair-raising incident has gone viral on social media recently.

The incident took place in Pueno Alto’s Las Vizcachas Geopark. As per news reports, the man seen hanging from the paragliding craft in the clip was identified as Celso, one of the officials working in the park. According to a report in Indian Express, the man was unable to free himself from the harness in time, and hence got swept up in the air.

The clip shows two paragliders, both wearing safety gear. The worker is seen without any protective gear and is not hooked to the harness of the glider. He tried to stop the glider from lifting off. However, he was unable to free himself from the craft in time and ended up in the air due to strong winds.

The hair-raising video then sees the trio up in the air, with the man hanging on to the harness. A few heart-stopping later, the first paraglider manoeuvres the craft to a hill to allow Ceslo to drop down to safety.

Watch the video here:

🔴#AhoraGuayacanFM | Minutos de terror vive instructor de parapente tras volar varios metros por los aires sin ningún tipo de seguridad en los cerros de la comuna de Puente Alto, esto tras no soltar a tiempo el equipo cuando preparaba el vuelo de un compañero pic.twitter.com/B4JwSMBJD1 — Guayacán FM (@guayacanfmcl) February 7, 2022

The clip went viral on social media, with many people being horrified by the 30-second video.

As per a report in Indian Express, local media outlets also contacted the park for comment. The Las Vizcachas Geopark, however, refused to give out any information. However, Ceslo later took to social media to indicate that he was well.

The incident also came to the attention of the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC), who stated that it has launched an investigation into the matter.

[Hilo1/2 ]Ante los videos que circulan en redes sociales, de un incidente de un parapente en la Localidad de Las Vizcachas, en la comuna de #PuenteAlto, esta @DGACChile está recopilando todos los antecedentes del caso. — DGAC Chile (@DGACChile) February 7, 2022

"In the face of videos circulating on social networks, of an incident involving a paraglider in the village of Las Vizcachas, in the commune of Puente Alto, the DGAC is compiling all the background of the case,” said the statement in Spanish.

The DGAC also asked the aeronautical community, particularly those engaged in carrying out activities such as paragliding to “respect” the regulations regarding the same.

Keywords: Chile, paragliding viral videos, viral videos, trending stories, viral stories, DGAC, General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics