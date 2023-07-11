WATCH: Man lands in jail in UAE for 'insulting Emirati society' in spoof video
The UAE resident was accused of posting 'propaganda that stirs up the public opinion and harms the public interest.' He was also charged of publishing content that 'insults Emirati society'
A man has been detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a spoof video. In the viral video, the man can be seen dressed as an Emirati and pretends to buy expensive cars using stacks of cash.
The UAE resident was accused of posting “propaganda that stirs up the public opinion and harms the public interest.” He was also charged of publishing content that “insults Emirati society.”
Watch:
Related Articles
In the spoof video, the man enters a luxury car showroom accompanied by two assistants carrying a tray filled with cash. Speaking with a Gulf Arab accent in English, he requests the most expensive car available, but dismisses it, claiming it isn’t costly enough at 2.2 million Dirhams (nearly $600,000). He proceeds to casually toss stacks of cash to the store assistants.
The Public Prosecution office has also summoned the owner of the car showroom and encouraged users of social media platforms to “consider the societal characteristics and inherent values of Emirati society” to avoid violating the law.
The UAE has stringent regulations against spreading “rumours” and false information.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Singer Pink shocked after fan tosses mum's ashes on stage: 'Don’t know how I feel about this'
Pink felt speechless as she was unable to wrap her head around this unexpected event. The whole incident was recorded by one of her fans. The clip has received more than four lakh views till now
WATCH Vandalism in name of love: Italy outraged as tourist defaces Rome’s Colosseum with fiancee's name
In the viral clip, the young man can be seen using keys to carve letters into one of the walls of the nearly 2,000-year-old amphitheatre
Youtuber Devraj Patel of 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' fame no more; fans express shock
Patel was sitting in the back seat of a motorcycle, being driven by his friend Rakesh Manhar, when the tragedy struck around 3:30 pm in Telibandha at Agarsen Dham