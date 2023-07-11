WATCH: Man lands in jail in UAE for 'insulting Emirati society' in spoof video

A man has been detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a spoof video. In the viral video, the man can be seen dressed as an Emirati and pretends to buy expensive cars using stacks of cash.

The UAE resident was accused of posting “propaganda that stirs up the public opinion and harms the public interest.” He was also charged of publishing content that “insults Emirati society.”

Watch:

In the spoof video, the man enters a luxury car showroom accompanied by two assistants carrying a tray filled with cash. Speaking with a Gulf Arab accent in English, he requests the most expensive car available, but dismisses it, claiming it isn’t costly enough at 2.2 million Dirhams (nearly $600,000). He proceeds to casually toss stacks of cash to the store assistants.

The Public Prosecution office has also summoned the owner of the car showroom and encouraged users of social media platforms to “consider the societal characteristics and inherent values of Emirati society” to avoid violating the law.

The UAE has stringent regulations against spreading “rumours” and false information.

With inputs from agencies