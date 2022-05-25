World

Watch | Man jogs with squirrels, leaves internet amazed; see video here

In a now-viral clip on the internet, a man can be seen jogging on a deserted road, with squirrels scrambling behind him. To get the animals to follow him, the jogger just dropped nuts on the ground, making the squirrels chase him.

Representational image. AFP

Squirrels are considered to be one of the friendliest animals by many people. Yet, social media users were left stunned when they encountered a clip of a man jogging with squirrels.

Surprised? Well, it’s true. In a now-viral clip on the internet, a man can be seen jogging on a deserted road, with the animals scrambling behind him. You may be wondering how the jogger got the squirrels to follow him. He just kept dropping nuts on the ground, which made the squirrels chase him.

The video was posted by Alison Cameron with the caption “At last, I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him.”

Watch the video here:

The video garnered a variety of reactions, with many people stating that the clip was “awesome”.

Others wrote about similar incidents that occurred when they fed squirrels.

Some were concerned that the animals could become over-dependent on the jogger for food.

However, others argued that the man was not domesticating the squirrels just dropping nuts on the ground for them.

A few users were concerned that the cute animals may soon grow too large and start attacking people.

Squirrels are known for their love of nuts and have excellent reflexes and vision. According to researchers, the adorable animals eat foods that are high in carbs, lipids and protein due to their inability to digest cellulose.

This is not the only video with squirrels on the web that has caught the attention of users. Last year, a clip of a man giving water to a thirsty squirrel while the animal held on to its hands grabbed its eyeballs.

Watch the clip here:

While the animal was quenching its thirst, the man comforted the baby squirrel by stroking its fur.

What are your thoughts on the video?

 

