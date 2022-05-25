Watch | Man jogs with squirrels, leaves internet amazed; see video here

In a now-viral clip on the internet, a man can be seen jogging on a deserted road, with squirrels scrambling behind him. To get the animals to follow him, the jogger just dropped nuts on the ground, making the squirrels chase him.

Surprised? Well, it’s true. In a now-viral clip on the internet, a man can be seen jogging on a deserted road, with the animals scrambling behind him. You may be wondering how the jogger got the squirrels to follow him. He just kept dropping nuts on the ground, which made the squirrels chase him.

The video was posted by Alison Cameron with the caption “At last, I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him.”

At last I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him. #SquirrelScrolling pic.twitter.com/UyY4MOHpWl — Alison Cameron ❤️ (@allyc375) May 23, 2022

The video garnered a variety of reactions, with many people stating that the clip was “awesome”.

This is awesome.

Though they may be after nuts but I think they must be recognizing him too. — Atul Ahluwalia (@AtulAhluwalia4) May 23, 2022

Others wrote about similar incidents that occurred when they fed squirrels.

I’ve been feeding my local park squirrels for the last 2 years and they recognise me now and come running over. I have to keep a few big walnuts for one in particular (Bandit) so he goes to bury them and I can dash across the road without him following! — Neville (@catherinebuca) May 24, 2022

Some were concerned that the animals could become over-dependent on the jogger for food.

don't feed wild animals. feeding them results in dependence & aggressive behavior, or both. — BlueLeader2020 (@BLeader2020) May 23, 2022

However, others argued that the man was not domesticating the squirrels just dropping nuts on the ground for them.

tbf this isn't dependence he's just dropping nuts on the ground they still have to fend for themselves, he's not domesticating them. — Evan Cull (@EvanCull) May 23, 2022

A few users were concerned that the cute animals may soon grow too large and start attacking people.

That’s pretty cute, but if that swarm of squirrels gets too much larger, it could start to turn terrifying and he might find out those aren’t the only nuts they decide to snack on…! — dave cykl (@davecykl@mastodon.social) (@davecykl) May 23, 2022

Squirrels are known for their love of nuts and have excellent reflexes and vision. According to researchers, the adorable animals eat foods that are high in carbs, lipids and protein due to their inability to digest cellulose.

This is not the only video with squirrels on the web that has caught the attention of users. Last year, a clip of a man giving water to a thirsty squirrel while the animal held on to its hands grabbed its eyeballs.

Because you want to see a man give water to a baby squirrel. pic.twitter.com/D1TgFYI7DT — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 18, 2021

While the animal was quenching its thirst, the man comforted the baby squirrel by stroking its fur.

What are your thoughts on the video?