Technology has brought us a lot of benefits. But sometimes, those benefits can turn into harm. As manual cars are quite complicated to control while beating heavy traffic congestion, Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) cars are taking over the automobile market. Additionally, these vehicles offer overall driving comfort by eliminating the need for the driver to continuously push the clutch pedal and swap gears. This recent viral video has sparked an online debate about whether we should rely on automated cars or should stick to manual ones. In a recent viral video, a man can be seen getting crushed by an automated four-wheeler that was standing at a garage for repairing purposes.

The clip has been shared by several users across social media platforms. The video starts with the man stepping out of the vehicle and coming in front of it. He opened its bonnet and tried to identify the issue. Then, he again went back and did something near the steering wheel.

As soon as he came back to the bonnet area to proceed with the work, the horrific incident occurred. All of a sudden, the car accelerated and pinned the victim against a shutter behind him. The onlookers rushed to the spot and opened the shutter to rescue the person. However, no further details of the mishap have been reported.

The almost one-minute-long video arrived with a warning, “If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle.” The uploader urged the viewers to make others aware of this kind of accident. Since being uploaded, the terrifying scene has received more than 7 lakh views and nearly 13,000 users have liked it so far.

A week ago, another shocking video surfaced on the internet where a woman could be seen crossing the street when two automobiles crashed against each other, just to avoid hitting her.

CCTV footage of the occurrence caught the eyeballs of internet users and summoned more than 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

