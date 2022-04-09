Watch | Man from Brazil creates world record by crossing slackline barefoot; see jaw-dropping video

Identified as Rafael Zugno Bridi, the man is a slackline enthusiast, who accomplished his recent feat barefoot.

The official handle of Guinness World Records (GWR) often shares videos and pictures of various records taking place around the world. While some of them are quite inspiring, many of the instances are absolutely shocking.

Bridi successfully created the world record for walking on the highest slackline which was at 1,901 metres (6,326 feet) in the air. According to GWR, the 34-year-old crossed the 25-centimetre-wide slackline that was above Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The slackline was at an altitude that was twice the height of the Burj Khalifa, which is the world's tallest building.

In the video, Bridi can be seen taking each step very carefully to reach from one hot air balloon to another.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the jaw-dropping video has been viewed more than 76,000 times and it is increasing. Social media users congratulated Bridi for the record. While many were astonished after admiring his feat, others saluted his spirit.

Meanwhile in the comment section, the page - which has a list of record-breaking feats and achievements - informed that the incredible feat also earned Bridi the record title for highest highline (male), free solo (ISA-verified).

After the record-making attempt, Bridi - whose Instagram bio describes him as 'an icon of outdoor sport in Brazil' - shared an astounding description of his experience.

"The feeling of floating and freedom has always been one of the biggest motivations for my highline practice," Bridi told GWR. He further added that nothing can bring this sensation alive when crossing between balloons where both points are in constant motion.