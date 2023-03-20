Watch: Man finds large fish on California street as state batters heavy rains and floods

Still reeling under an onslaught of powerful storms and destructive floods, California is bracing up for another round of heavy rains in the coming days which is likely to inundate the state. While heavy rains in the region have led to thousands being displaced and evacuated from their homes, the flooding has also left large stretches of roads and highways submerged beneath patches of water. Several videos of the flood-affected roads are going viral on social media showing the aftermath of heavy rains. In one such video which has been gaining traction, a man tried to make the best of his experience after he found a big fish on a flooded road.

Shared by Now This News, the video from Watsonville opens up to show a man coming out of his car to pull a nearly two-foot-long fish out of the water and show off to others in the traffic.

Watch:

Flooding in parts of California left some roads underwater after a levee broke last weekend. One driver seemingly made the best of things as he stopped to pick up a fish on the road. pic.twitter.com/B1RFUEbld5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 20, 2023

This is not just one such video going viral from the flood-affection state. Another video shows a family of ducks floating along the washed-out Interstate 580 in Oakland.

Weather predictions for California

While people across California have witnessed a series of storms, accompanied by heavy rains and high-speed winds in the past week. The storms are expected to spread inland by this week.

According to the Weather Service, as per the latest forecast, the system is expected to bring one to three inches of rain in different regions with wind speeds reaching up to 80 mph. The National Weather Service has also forecasted periods of heavy rain and snowfall for the Sierra Nevada stating, “After a tranquil Saturday, active weather is expected to overspread much of the West.”

