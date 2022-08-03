Watch: Man feeds “pet” crocodile with bare hands, internet can’t keep calm

The clip shows a crocodile coming near a man sitting on a boat. The person is completely at ease even as the reptile moves closer to him

Most of us imagine cats, dogs, birds or even fishes, when we hear the word pet. But this viral video will make you rethink about the very definition of the word. If we have ignited your curiosity, well, then read on.

A user has shared a clip with his pet. Sounds normal?

Wait, it is far from being normal. The pet in question here is a crocodile. Yes, you read that right.

The clip shows a crocodile coming near a man sitting on a boat. The person is completely at ease even as the reptile moves closer to him. Moments later, we see that the person is feeding the crocodile some fish. Oh yes. This actually happened. He, at one point, holds the fish higher, playfully pushing the crocodile to grab it.

The croc then tries to jump but fails. And, after getting the fish, and a friendly pat, it swims away from the boat. The clip was shared with the caption, “What type of pet is that bro?” Even, we would like to know.

What type of pet is that bro?pic.twitter.com/SjlJRYJsDA — Figen (@TheFigen) August 2, 2022

The video has garnered over 4 million views, so far. The caption has left viewers guessing about how the man could tame the reptile. A few users joked that the man in the footage had clearly watched the film Lake Placid too many times.

Someone has watched Lake Placid way to many times — Derrick Walker Jr (@DerrickWalkerJ2) August 2, 2022

Some stated that this was exactly the kind of pet they did not want.

The pet we don't want, that the kinda pet it is. — Every game you play, I'll be watching you (@b3tt3rthan1) August 2, 2022

A few individuals could not stop themselves from sharing memes.

This is not the only footage of a weird pet that has gone viral. Last month, a video about a man living with an “emotional support alligator” grabbed eyeballs. Joie Henney of Pennsylvania described how the gator Wally had helped him overcome depression. The clip, posted by the account Gators Daily, featured Henney talking about how Wally cuddling with him had been great for his mental health.

Watch:

What are your thoughts about this “pet”? Let us know in the comments.

